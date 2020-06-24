David Moyes unhappy with VAR and Premier League for "terrible" fixture schedule

David Moyes "cannot believe" VAR allowed Tottenham's opening goal in West Ham's 2-0 defeat on Tuesday to stand, and also hit out at the Premier League schedule.

With the Hammers in desperate need of the points in their scrap for relegation, VAR did not step to rule out Tomas Soucek's own goal, despite the ball seemingly brushing off the arm of Davinson Sanchez before hitting Soucek.

VAR had correctly disallowed Heung-Min Son's strike in the first half for a marginal offside, but Moyes feels there was a major error for Spurs' opener, which set them on course for victory, sealed by a second from Harry Kane.

"I can't believe they've ruled that as a goal," Moyes said. "The rules are that any handball that leads to a goal is disallowed? We had a great goal ruled out against Sheffield United for something - and they've not ruled that one out? Who was on VAR tonight? They need subbed, I know that. Not very good.

"That's the rule. I don't think it's a particularly good rule but it's the rule. For them not to give that tonight? I can't believe it. I can't believe it."

The West Ham boss was also not happy his side had been asked to play twice in four days while Tottenham had enjoyed an extra day's rest. The Hammers were beaten 2-0 at home by Wolves on Saturday as the Premier League restarted after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, whereas Tottenham drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Friday.

Harry Kane makes sure of the three points for Spurs Image credit: Imago

"I told the Premier League that we don't play for eight days (after Tuesday), why could we not have played Wednesday or Thursday night," he told reporters. "It's a terrible decision from the Premier League and the broadcasters haven't helped either."

The 92 remaining top-flight fixtures are being squeezed into five weeks, with every game live on television because fans cannot attend stadiums. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho sympathised.

"To be honest, I don't think it's fair for West Ham to come here with 24 hours less to prepare than us. At the moment it is not nice," Mourinho said.

Defeat left West Ham hovering above the relegation trapdoor with only a superior goal difference keeping them above Bournemouth who will rise above West Ham if they avoid defeat at Wolves on Wednesday.

