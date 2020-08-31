David Silva and Angel di Maria are two of the elite footballers who have most recently tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

Real Sociedad's official Twitter account shared the news about Silva, who signed earlier this month from Manchester City - saying that he had tested positive during routine checks and was asymptomatic and self-isolating.

Paris Saint-Germain revealed that two of their players had also tested positive, although they did not name them.

L'Equipe reported that the pair were Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

Earlier on Monday, Atalanta had said in a statement that three of their players had tested positive in advance of their return to pre-season training for Serie A, with the new season starting on September 19.

