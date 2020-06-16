Football

David Silva to see out season with Manchester City

ByReuters
19 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday.

The Spanish midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club.

The Premier League is due to restart without spectators on Wednesday and aims to complete the season on July 26 after months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"David will stay until the end of season," said Guardiola ahead of the home match against Arsenal.

"He will finish the last games without people. But hopefully he and the club can organise a proper farewell in front of people."

Silva, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup five times.

City's hopes of defending their Premier League title are gone, with Liverpool 25 points clear, but they remain in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

