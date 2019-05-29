Davies misses Wales qualifiers to undergo groin surgery

Tottenham defender Ben Davies heads into the Champions League final facing the prospect of summer surgery and will sit out Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia and Hungary.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs revealed Davies has been troubled by a groin issue this season but he has battled on, with Spurs’ historic campaign ending in Saturday’s European showpiece occasion against Liverpool in Madrid.

“Ben has had an issue with his groin throughout the season,” Giggs said as he named a 28-man squad also without injured Juventus-bound midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

“I left Ben out of the squad back in November (for a friendly against Albania) to give him a bit of a rest because he’s played a lot of football.

“It was more of a fatigue element, but Tottenham have done so well this season he’s needed to play.

“He can play, he can get away with it. But it’s more about him getting it right.

“He’s not happy with it and he’s got a huge game this weekend. After that game he’s going to see the specialist and get it right for next season.

“It’s important for me and Tottenham that he sorts it. He’s fit to play on Saturday, but we talked and he’s not quite happy with it.

“He’s just been getting through the games, but he’s not 100 per cent and he wants to get it sorted.”

Ramsey’s absence was expected as the midfielder has not played since damaging a hamstring against Napoli on April 18.

The 28-year-old did not travel to Azerbaijan for Arsenal’s Europa League final against Chelsea, but Giggs expects him to be available for the start of Juventus’ pre-season training.

Gareth Bale, who finished the season out of favour at Real Madrid, is available, however, and Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu returns after a back problem.

Swansea winger Daniel James, who has been strongly linked with a £15million move to Manchester United, also features in the squad following the death of his father, Kevan.

James missed Wales’ training camp in Portugal last week after being granted compassionate leave, but Giggs said it was the 21-year-old’s choice to be included in a party that sees surprise call-ups for Barnsley pair Ben Williams and Kieffer Moore, Swansea defender Joe Rodon and Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt.

“Obviously it’s terrible what has happened,” Giggs said.

“I spoke to Dan, he is really keen to meet up, he is really keen to be involved in the games.

“He rang me, he wants to be involved, he wants to be part of the two games.

“We will see how he is when he meets up but he is really keen to meet up and play.”

Asked if United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his former Old Trafford team-mate, had asked him for his view on the speedster, Giggs said: “You don’t need to speak to me to see the quality Dan has had, especially from the turn of the year.

“It has been well documented. The transfer breaking down with Leeds, the week after they (Swansea) played Leeds away and he played really well.

“From then really he has kicked on. For me, in the last game, he was fantastic.

“He is a talent and when you have speed like that as well as the temperament that he has, he could play anywhere.”

Wales squad: Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Barnsley), A Williams (Everton), Taylor (Aston Villa), Mepham (Bournemouth), Gunter (Reading), Roberts (Swansea), B Williams (Barnsley), Ampadu (Chelsea), Rodon (Swansea), Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), J Lawrence (Anderlecht), Allen (Stoke), J Williams (Charlton), Vaulks (Rotherham), Brooks (Bournemouth), Smith (Manchester City), Levitt (Manchester United), James (Swansea), Bale (Real Madrid), Woodburn (Liverpool), Wilson (Liverpool), T Lawrence (Derby), Matondo (Schalke 04), Thomas (Leicester), Vokes (Stoke), Moore (Barnsley).