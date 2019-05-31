Dawe to stand down as Bristol City chairman

Keith Dawe is standing down as Bristol City chairman on Friday to be replaced by Jon Lansdown.

Dawe joined the club’s board in 1996, at the same time as owner Steve Lansdown, and has been in his current role since 2012.

However, he has elected to step aside and hand the reins to Steve’s son, Jon, who previously served as vice-chairman.

The rest of the board remains unchanged.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to be involved with Bristol City,” Dawe told the club’s official website.

“Alongside Steve I’ve been at the forefront of this club for almost a quarter-of-a-century and it feels like the time is now right to step back and let the next generation come through.

“Jon has been vice-chairman for the last five years and it has been a pleasure to watch him develop and grow into that role.

“He now succeeds me, with the knowledge that I will always be available to him for any guidance or expertise that I can offer.”

During Dawe’s tenure, the Robins won Sky Bet League One and the EFL Trophy in 2014-15 and finished eighth in the Championship this season, their highest finish in 11 years. Ashton Gate has also undergone extensive redevelopment on his watch.

Successor Jon Lansdown said: “I look forward to building on the foundations that we have laid over the last few years and know that Keith will continue to be an invaluable source of experience and knowledge to me going forward.

“Everyone connected with the club extends a huge thank you to him for his long-standing commitment to the club and the success he has helped deliver.”