DC United v Toronto MLS game postponed due to virus test results

July 12 (Reuters) - The Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C.

United and Toronto FC on Sunday has been postponed after tests conducted on the players produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said.

The match will be rescheduled and details will be announced later on Sunday.

"Major League Soccer will continue to prioritise the health and safety of all participants of the 'MLS is Back Tournament' in making these decisions," MLS said in a statement https://www.mlssoccer.com/post/2020/07/12/mls-postpones-toronto-fc-vs-dc-united-match-be-rescheduled?amp.

"Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league's protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match."

FC Dallas were dropped from the Orlando-based tournament after 10 players and a staff member tested positive, followed by Nashville SC on Thursday after nine players tested positive for COVID-19.

Many games have been rescheduled or postponed and several top players including LAFC's Carlos Vela, the league's reigning most valuable player, have opted out of the tournament over worries about the virus. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

