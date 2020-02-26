De Bruyne leads remarkable City comeback win in Madrid

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Manchester City pulled off a stunning late fightback to beat Real Madrid 2-1 away in Wednesday's Champions League last-16, first leg in which Real had captain Sergio Ramos sent off.

Kevin De Bruyne kept his cool to beat Belgium team mate Thibaut Courtois from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute to give City the lead after Gabriel Jesus had headed home a cross from De Bruyne to pull the visitors level in the 78th minute.

Isco had given Real the lead on the hour mark following a sweeping counterattack but the 13-times European champions' night soon unravelled, culminating in Ramos being sent off for hauling down Jesus in a bid to prevent a third City goal.

Ramos will be suspended for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 17 while City's influential defender Aymeric Laporte was forced off injured in the first half, another setback of in a season marked by fitness troubles. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)