De Bruyne did not join up with the rest of the squad when they assembled in Belgium on Tuesday to prepare for matches against Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday and then Iceland in Brussels next Tuesday.

De Bruyne has permission to stay with his family and his participation will depend on the birth, added a Belgian football association spokesman.

Transfers Manchester United will not give up on £100m Sancho - Paper Round 3 HOURS AGO

The squad have already been hit by the withdrawals of striker Divok Origi, goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge, defenders Dedryck Boyata and Elias Cobbaut and midfielder Nacer Chadli, who all reported injuries.

Defender Thomas Vermaelen was unable to travel from Japan because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Coach Roberto Martínez has only called up Ghent goalkeeper Davy Roef as cover. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Pretoria; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Barclays FA WSL Striker Harder signs for WSL champions Chelsea 11 HOURS AGO