The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half during Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley on Sunday.

"Kevin de Bruyne has returned to his club. He couldn't be fit enough to play against Iceland," the Belgian national team said on Twitter https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils/status/1315735291345473540.

Football Lower league clubs eye financial boost from 'Big Picture' AN HOUR AGO

Manchester City are due to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Football Peru players test positive for COVID-19 before Brazil game 5 HOURS AGO