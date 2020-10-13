The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half during Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley on Sunday.
"Kevin de Bruyne has returned to his club. He couldn't be fit enough to play against Iceland," the Belgian national team said on Twitter https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils/status/1315735291345473540.
Football
Lower league clubs eye financial boost from 'Big Picture'
Manchester City are due to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Football
Peru players test positive for COVID-19 before Brazil game
Football
Soccer-Difficult to beat Bolivia at home, says Argentina coach