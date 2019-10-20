De Jong finally scores for Sevilla in win over Levante

The Dutchman had failed to score in his previous seven starts for Sevilla since his move from PSV Eindhoven and was dropped to the bench against Levante after missing a glut of chances in his side's 4-0 defeat at Barcelona.

He was brought on with 18 minutes to go as his side desperately chased a winner after failing to convert numerous chances and finally broke the deadlock by calmly nodding in a cross from Jesus Navas in the 86th minute.

Mexico forward Javier Hernandez had missed a glaring opportunity to open the scoring before De Jong struck, side-footing wide of the target from close range after having a strike ruled out after a VAR review in the first half.

The victory takes Julen Lopetegui's side up to sixth place in La Liga on 16 points after nine games, level with Real Sociedad in fourth and Atletico Madrid in fifth. Barcelona lead the standings on 19 points.

Sociedad came from behind to beat Real Betis 3-1 earlier on Sunday, while Atletico were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia on Saturday. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)