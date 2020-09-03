No details were given of the injury but it leaves the Dutch thin in defence with Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt also absent following shoulder surgery last month.
De Vrij, 28, helped Inter reach the Europa League final last month.
No replacement will be called up for De Vrij, the association added, reducing the squad to 23 players for the two matches. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Toby Davis)
