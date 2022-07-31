Brazil took their eighth Copa America Feminina title with a battling 1-0 victory over Colombia.

Debinha's 39th-minute penalty was enough to continue Brazil's remarkable stranglehold on the event, given there have only ever been nine editions of the tournament.

The only time Brazil have not won it was in 2006, when they still made the final but lost out to Argentina.

Colombia battled hard in the second half of the final - and had 21 shots in the entirety of the encounter - but were unable to break through in front of their home crowd at the Estadio Alfonso Lopez in Bucaramanga.

It's the first title for Swedish coach Pia Sundhage in charge of the Canarinhas, and it was an especially dominant tournament for her side as they did not concede a single goal during their six matches.

They have also now won 46 of their 49 matches in the combined history of the Copa America.

One accolade from the 2022 edition they didn't take home was the Golden Boot, with Argentina's Yamila Rodriguez grabbing that honour with six. Debinha and teammate Adriana Maga finished one short of Rodriguez on five.

Brazil will now go on to play the winner of Euro 2022 - either England or Germany - in the 'Finalissima', with the date yet to be confirmed.

