Football

Deeney on target as Watford roar back to beat Newcastle

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
14 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Watford striker Troy Deeney eased their relegation fears with two second-half penalties as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Saturday for their second straight Premier League victory.

Deeney blasted his spot kicks straight down the middle in the 52nd and 82nd minutes to give the home side a win which leaves them 17th on 34 points with three games to play, six ahead of third-bottom Bournemouth who have a game in hand.

Dwight Gayle had put mid-table Newcastle in front after 23 minutes when he steered the ball home after a superb glancing header from a corner by visiting defender Federico Fernandez which looked to be heading in at the far post.

Football

Antonio's four-goal salvo condemns Norwich to relegation

28 MINUTES AGO

The game began with a minute's silence to mark the passing of former Newcastle and Ireland manager Jack Charlton, who won the World Cup with England as a player, after he died on Friday aged 85. The players also wore black arm-bands in tribute. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Premier League

Four-goal Michail Antonio relegates Norwich

32 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Troy Deeney penalties hand Watford vital win over Newcastle

33 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On