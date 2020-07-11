Deeney on target as Watford roar back to beat Newcastle

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Watford striker Troy Deeney eased their relegation fears with two second-half penalties as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Saturday for their second straight Premier League victory.

Deeney blasted his spot kicks straight down the middle in the 52nd and 82nd minutes to give the home side a win which leaves them 17th on 34 points with three games to play, six ahead of third-bottom Bournemouth who have a game in hand.

Dwight Gayle had put mid-table Newcastle in front after 23 minutes when he steered the ball home after a superb glancing header from a corner by visiting defender Federico Fernandez which looked to be heading in at the far post.

The game began with a minute's silence to mark the passing of former Newcastle and Ireland manager Jack Charlton, who won the World Cup with England as a player, after he died on Friday aged 85. The players also wore black arm-bands in tribute. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

