Leeds dominated possession in the opening half, firing crosses into the box at a variety of angles and threatening from set pieces without creating much in the way of clear-cut chances.
Wolves improved greatly in the second half and had a Romain Saiss goal ruled out for offside before Jimenez drifted in from the right and cut back to shoot. Phillips attempted to head clear, but only succeeded in wrong-footing his goalkeeper.
The narrow victory put Wolves sixth on nine points from five games, behind Leicester City and Arsenal on goal difference. Newly-promoted Leeds are 10th with seven points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)
