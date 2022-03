Football

Delighted Mikel Arteta reacts to 'great' Arsenal atmosphere with Premier League win over Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta: "Personally, great because we've been through a lot. And as you said, obviously we played almost two years without crowds and to build something that, in my opinion, was - the most important thing - that it was unity around the club and a sense of a direction and belonging. They were going to be really important and they give us belief and an energy."

00:00:48, an hour ago