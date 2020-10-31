City beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane with Kyle Walker scoring against his boyhood club to extend the home side's winless start to the Premier League season to seven games.

United had a couple of opportunities to equalise after weathering numerous City attacks but wasted their chances and failed to test Ederson in goal as Pep Guardiola's side kept only their second clean sheet in the league this season.

"I'm frustrated with my side, I think we got into some decent areas," Wilder told BT Sport. "If people think we can go toe-to-toe and open up and have an unbelievable game of football, then they're deluded, really are deluded.

"They've spent about a billion pounds on the structure and organisation and they've got incredible players, so we've got to find a different way of playing.

"When we do get to decent positions, we've got to look at ourselves in terms of the quality that we didn't show to make those opportunities count. That's frustrating and disappointing."

The Blades have not won in 11 games in all competitions stretching back to last season with Wilder, who is seeking his 100th win as the club's manager, enduring the longest winless run of his career.

His side sit 19th in the standings with one point in seven games and could find themselves at the bottom if Fulham win at least a point against West Bromwich Albion on Monday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

