Dembele strikes again as Lyon beat Metz

Dembele got his 14th league goal of the season, his 10th in all competitions in 2020, with a penalty and Houssem Aouar struck deep into added time to lift OL to sixth with 37 points from 26 games.

Lyon host Juve in their Champions League last 16, first leg tie on Wednesday and, if they were not impressive, at least Dembele lived up to his reputation.

Lyon went ahead eight minutes into first-half stoppage time when Dembele scored from the spot following a handball by Matthieu Udol.

Maxwel Cornet had initially taken the spot kick which was blocked but referee Eric Wattellier ordered it to be retaken because keeper Alexandre Oukidja was off his goal line.

Dembele took over for Cornet and coolly converted the second attempt.

Metz, 15th on 28 points, had captain Habib Diallo sent off with a straight red card for slapping Fernando Marcal.

Aouar wrapped up the points for the visitors four minutes into added time after being set up by Dembele. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)