Football

Denmark's Superliga to resume on May 28 says Danish League Association

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Denmark's top-flight Superliga will resume on May 28 following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Danish League Association said in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, Denmark entered its second phase of reopening society after a two-month lockdown, allowing the country's top football teams to resume playing.

The League Association said the season would restart without fans in the stadiums, and that it expected the campaign to conclude with the Europe playoff games on July 29.

Football

Swiss teams stay at home despite the end of training restrictions

AN HOUR AGO

Elsewhere in Europe, some leagues are also set to resume, with the German Bundesliga due to start on May 16. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

DENMARK'S SOCCER SUPERLIGA TO RESUME WITH FIRST MATCH ON MAY 28 - DANISH LEAGUE ASSOCIATION

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies aged 19

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAtalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies aged 19
Next articleSwiss teams stay at home despite the end of training restrictions