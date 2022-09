Football

Denmark to wear team jerseys at the World Cup protesting the human rights record of host nation Qatar

Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design.

00:01:30, 31 minutes ago