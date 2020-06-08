Football

Depay back for Lyon six months after horror knee injury

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LYON, France, June 8 (Reuters) - Netherlands international Memphis Depay has returned to training at French club Olympique Lyonnais some six months after a serious knee injury, the club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old, previously at PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a Ligue 1 clash against Stade Rennes on Dec. 15.

Depay reported on Monday to Lyon for medical tests ahead of a resumption of training later this week.

They are preparing for UEFA's decision on a re-start of the Champions League, where they are 1-0 ahead in their last 16 tie against Italian champions Juventus following the first leg in Lyon.

Depay's return is a major boost for the club. He had netted nine goals in 12 Ligue 1 outings and five in as many Champions League appearances this season. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

