Depay's late strike lifts Lyon with Toulouse win

Lyon twice came from behind, Depay and Moussa Dembele cancelling out Yaya Sanogo's goal and keeper Anthony Lopes's own goal, and Depay got the winning strike five minutes into extra time to lift them to eighth on 16 points from 12 games.

Under new coach Rudi Garcia, OL have picked up seven points in three league games.

Angers got a 1-0 home win against Racing Strasbourg thanks to a penalty from Stephane Bahoken and moved up to second on 20 points, seven behind Paris St Germain who were beaten 2-1 at lowly Dijon on Friday.

Lille missed out on second place when they lost 2-1 at Olympique de Marseille, who went up to fourth on 19 points.

Lille are fifth, one point adrift. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)