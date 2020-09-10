Pole Bulka, 20, tried to play the ball out along the floor to a team mate but Cameroonian forward Ignatius Gango got there first to fire into the top corner and give Lens a surprise lead in the 57th minute.

PSG were without several players due to positive tests for the virus including world record signing Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe. They could only field four players who started their 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in last month's Champions League final.

Lens were playing their first home game back in the top flight after five years in Ligue 2 and they were able to enjoy the moment with 5,000 fans who were allowed into their stadium as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions in France. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

