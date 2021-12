Football

'Deplorable, very hard to understand' - Real Madrid upset at Champions League re-draw and facing PSG

Real Madrid's Emilio Butragueno: "First of all, if you please, we want to say that what happened today is very surprising, deplorable and very hard to understand considering that all the world was watching with the millions of people who love this wonderful sport that is football. That said, we will face PSG, a very strong opponent, with many stars."

