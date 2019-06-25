Derby give Chelsea nod to open managerial talks with Lampard

Lampard has emerged as the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus earlier this month.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions," Derby said in a statement https://www.dcfc.co.uk/news/2019/06/club-statement-frank-lampard, adding they would not comment further until it was appropriate to do so.

Lampard, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League as a player at Chelsea, led Derby to the Championship playoff final last season in his first year in management. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)