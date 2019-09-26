Derby skipper Keogh out for the season after car crash

The English Championship (second-tier) club said in a statement on Thursday that Keogh had been involved in an "alcohol-related incident", after drinking into the night following a team-building dinner.

Derbyshire Police said on Wednesday that they had arrested Keogh's team mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence and charged the duo with drink driving after a collision shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Keogh was a passenger in the vehicle.

"As a club, we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening," Derby said in a statement https://www.dcfc.co.uk/news/2019/09/club-statement-6. "A small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night.

"They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

"The players involved in the incident... will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation... (and) know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team."

Derby, who are 18th in the 24-team Championship with one win from eight games, play Birmingham City on Saturday. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)