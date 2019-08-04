LIVE

1. FFV Erfurt - 1. FC Saarbrücken

DFB-Pokal Frauen - 4 August 2019

DFB-Pokal Frauen – Follow the Football match between 1. FFV Erfurt and 1. FC Saarbrücken live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FFV Erfurt and 1. FC Saarbrücken? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FFV Erfurt vs 1. FC Saarbrücken. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

