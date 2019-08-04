LIVE

Hegauer FV - FC Ingolstadt 04

DFB-Pokal Frauen - 4 August 2019

DFB-Pokal Frauen – Follow the Football match between Hegauer FV and FC Ingolstadt 04 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Hegauer FV and FC Ingolstadt 04? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hegauer FV vs FC Ingolstadt 04. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

