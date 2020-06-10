Football
DFB-Pokal

Bayern in DFB-Pokal final after 2-1 win over Frankfurt

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Robert Lewandowski #9 of Muenchen celebrates his team's second goal with teammates during the DFB Cup semifinal match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Robert Lewandowski netted a second-half winner as holders Bayern Munich remained on course for a domestic double after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the DFB-Pokal final for the third straight year.

Despite a superb first half in which they took the lead through Ivan Perisic, Bayern were made to sweat after completely losing their rhythm after the break and allowing their opponents to come back into the match with a goal from Danny Da Costa.

"In the first half we should have scored more goals. In the second half we did not do it well," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said.

Football

Leverkusen beat minnows to book place in German Cup final

YESTERDAY AT 20:48

"But it was a Cup game and at the end it was a deserved qualification. It could have been an easier second half if we had done it better in the first."

Bayern will now play Bayer Leverkusen, who cruised past fourth tier Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final in Berlin on July 4.

Having all but secured the Bundesliga title and chasing a 20th German Cup crown, the Bavarians were unstoppable in the first half and an unmarked Perisic headed in a Thomas Mueller cross for the lead in the 14th minute.

They should have scored several more with Perisic, Kingsley Coman and Lewandowski repeatedly going close as the visitors were completely outclassed in the first half.

Frankfurt, who beat Bayern in the 2018 final, came out transformed after the break and snatched an equaliser through substitute Da Costa in the 69th.

Yet Lewandowski scored the winner five minutes later with Bayern's only real chance in the second half after confusion in the Frankfurt box and following a VAR review.

Bundesliga

The awkward conductor: Muller closes on assist record as renaissance continues

06/06/2020 AT 16:04
Bundesliga

Brilliant Bayern crush Leverkusen to close on Bundesliga title

06/06/2020 AT 14:24
Related Topics
FootballDFB-PokalFC Bayern MunichEintracht Frankfurt
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League clubs post record revenue but face COVID-19 impact - report

30 MINUTES AGO
Football

Corona strikes again as Porto move top of Primeira Liga

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Dortmund want £115m for Man Utd target Sancho - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
LaLiga Smartbank

Rayo beat Albacete in match which started six months ago

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

00:03:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

08/06/2020 AT 17:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleFrankfurt sink Bremen to reach German Cup semis
Next articleMilosevic revels in sweet Belgrade derby win for fantastic fans