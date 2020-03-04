The hosts led at half-time thanks to Andre Silva's penalty and Daichi Kamada doubled their advantage on the hour.

Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic was sent off in the last minute but it was too late to give Bremen hope.

Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen beat Union Berlin 3-1.

Holders Bayern Munich, seeking a 20th cup title, scraped past Schalke 04 on Tuesday while Saarbrucken became the first fourth division side to reach the last four with a penalty shootout win over Fortuna Duesseldorf.