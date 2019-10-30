LIVE

1. FC Kaiserslautern - 1. FC Nürnberg

DFB-Pokal - 30 October 2019

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and 1. FC Nürnberg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Boris Schommers or Damir Canadi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and 1. FC Nürnberg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FC Kaiserslautern vs 1. FC Nürnberg. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

