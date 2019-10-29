LIVE

1. FC Saarbrücken - 1. FC Köln

DFB-Pokal - 29 October 2019

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between 1. FC Saarbrücken and 1. FC Köln live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FC Saarbrücken and 1. FC Köln? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FC Saarbrücken vs 1. FC Köln. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

