1. FC Saarbrücken
    -
    19:45
    05/02/20
    Ludwigspark
    Karlsruher SC
      DFB-Pokal • Last 16
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      1. FC Saarbrücken - Karlsruher SC
      DFB-Pokal - 5 February 2020

      DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between 1. FC Saarbrücken and Karlsruher SC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 5 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FC Saarbrücken and Karlsruher SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FC Saarbrücken vs Karlsruher SC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.