LIVE

FC Bayern Munich - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

DFB-Pokal - 5 February 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 5 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hans-Dieter Flick or Alfred Schreuder? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Bayern Munich vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

