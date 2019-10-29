LIVE

SV Darmstadt 98 - Karlsruher SC

DFB-Pokal - 29 October 2019

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Karlsruher SC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dimitrios Grammozis or Alois Schwartz? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between SV Darmstadt 98 and Karlsruher SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SV Darmstadt 98 vs Karlsruher SC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

