LIVE

SV Rödinghausen - SC Paderborn

DFB-Pokal - 11 August 2019

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between SV Rödinghausen and SC Paderborn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 11 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Enrico Maaßen or Steffen Baumgart? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between SV Rödinghausen and SC Paderborn? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SV Rödinghausen vs SC Paderborn. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

