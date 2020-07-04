Treble-chasing Bayern Munich ease to DFB-Pokal glory as Robert Lewandowski passes 50 for the season

Robert Lewandowski raises the German Cup (DFB Pokal) trophy as he and his teammates celebrate winning the final football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern Munich

DFB-Pokal final – Olympiastadion - Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 (Bender 64', Havertz 90+4 (pen)) FC Bayern Munich 4 (Alaba 16', Gnabry 24', Lewandowski 59', 89')

Robert Lewandowski scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season as Bayern Munich lifted their 20th DFB-Pokal Cup after comfortably beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2.

Hansi Flich's side dominated the first half, helped by Leverkusen's sluggishness off the ball, and took the lead courtesy of a stunning free-kick from veteran David Alaba.

With the exception of Leon Bailey, Peter Bosz's men struggled to get going up front and found themselves 2-0 down after a cool finish from Serge Gnabry for his 20th goal of the season.

Bosz brought on Kevin Volland and Kerem Demirbay at the break but it failed to stop the tide with Lewandowski scoring the Bundesliga champions' third after a long-range volley which went in after a howler from Lukas Hradecky.

Leverkusen gave themselves some hope when Sven Bender headed in from a corner but Lewandowski then added a fourth before a late Kai Havertz penalty as the Bavarians completed the league and cup double.

Bayern will now switch their attentions to a possible treble when the Champions League returns next month with the German side 3-0 up on Chelsea after the first leg of the last 16 tie.

TALKING POINT

Peter Bosz gets his first half tactics drastically wrong.

Kai Havertz had just 17 touches in the first half playing as a false nine. He moved into a more familiar number ten role in the second half and looked more dangerous. Bosch also started with Nadiem Amiri and Julian Baumgartlinger in midfield who both had a stinker and were hauled off at the break.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich): The former Arsenal man was a constant threat with his pace and link-up play with Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman. And he scored a fine goal to wrap up an impressive campaign.

PLAYER RATINGS

BAYER LEVERKUSEN: Hradecky 3, S. Bender 7, L. Bender 6, Bailey 7, Amiri 4, Tapsoba 4, Baumgartlinger 3, Wendell 6, Diaby 7, Aranguiz 5, Havertz 6. Subs: Volland 4, Demirbay 4, Bellarabi n/a, Weiser n/a.

BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer 6, Pavard 5, Boateng 8, Goretzka 6, Davies 7, Gnabry 8, Muller 5, Alaba 8, Coman 7, Kimmich 6, Lewandowski 8. Subs: Perisic 6, Hernandez 5, Thiago n/a, Coutinho n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

16' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Tapsoba is penalised for a push on Lewandowski on the edge of the box, that was rash. Alaba steps up and curls it over the goal and into the corner!

24' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Gnabry is through on goal and rifles it into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

31' - CHANCE! Diaby squares it to Bailey who blazes it over from close range. Diaby looked off-side though.

57' - WHAT A CHANCE! Diaby motors to the byline and squares it to Volland who air kicks it from close range!

59' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Lewandowski scores his 50th of the season with a long-range volley which the keeper makes a complete hash of, he beats it down and it squirms under him. Oh dear.

64' - GOAL FOR LEVERKUSEN! From the corner, Sven Bender with a bullet header at the back post.

74' - CHANCE! Perisic with a brilliant low cross for Lewandowski who slides in from close range and it goes into the side-netting.

89' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Perisic with an inviting low cross for Lewandowki, who deftly chips it over the keeper from close range.

90'+4 - LEVERKUSEN SCORE THE PENALTY! Haverts hammers the penalty in after a handball.

KEY STATS

Thomas Muller played in his eighth German Cup final, equalling the competition record held by Franck Ribery.

Leverkusen have not won a trophy since 1993.

