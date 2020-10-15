LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

1. FC Düren - FC Bayern Munich

DFB-Pokal - 15 October 2020

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between 1. FC Düren and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 15 October 2020.





Catch the latest 1. FC Düren and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for 1. FC Düren and FC Bayern Munich. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

