LIVE

1. FC Magdeburg - SV Darmstadt 98

DFB-Pokal - 13 September 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between 1. FC Magdeburg and SV Darmstadt 98 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 13 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FC Magdeburg and SV Darmstadt 98? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FC Magdeburg vs SV Darmstadt 98. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

