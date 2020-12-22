Eintracht Braunschweig - Borussia Dortmund

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between Eintracht Braunschweig and Borussia Dortmund with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Daniel Meyer or Edin Terzic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Eintracht Braunschweig and Borussia Dortmund news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Eintracht Braunschweig and Borussia Dortmund. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

