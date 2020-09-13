LIVE

Eintracht Norderstedt - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

DFB-Pokal - 13 September 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between Eintracht Norderstedt and Bayer 04 Leverkusen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 13 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Eintracht Norderstedt and Bayer 04 Leverkusen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Eintracht Norderstedt vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

