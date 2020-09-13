LIVE

Hansa Rostock - VfB Stuttgart

DFB-Pokal - 13 September 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between Hansa Rostock and VfB Stuttgart live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 13 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Hansa Rostock and VfB Stuttgart? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hansa Rostock vs VfB Stuttgart. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

