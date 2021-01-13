Holstein Kiel - FC Bayern Munich

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 13 January 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ole Werner or Hans-Dieter Flick? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

