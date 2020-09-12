LIVE

Karlsruher SC - 1. FC Union Berlin

DFB-Pokal - 12 September 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between Karlsruher SC and 1. FC Union Berlin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Eichner or Urs Fischer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Karlsruher SC and 1. FC Union Berlin? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Karlsruher SC vs 1. FC Union Berlin. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

