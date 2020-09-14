LIVE

MSV Duisburg - Borussia Dortmund

DFB-Pokal - 14 September 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between MSV Duisburg and Borussia Dortmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between MSV Duisburg and Borussia Dortmund? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for MSV Duisburg vs Borussia Dortmund. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

