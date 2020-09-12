LIVE

MTV Eintracht Celle - FC Augsburg

DFB-Pokal - 12 September 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between and live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 12 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between and ? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for vs . Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

