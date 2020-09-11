LIVE

TSV Havelse - 1. FSV Mainz 05

DFB-Pokal - 11 September 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between TSV Havelse and 1. FSV Mainz 05 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 11 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between TSV Havelse and 1. FSV Mainz 05? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for TSV Havelse vs 1. FSV Mainz 05. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

