Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland scored a brace each to help Dortmund to their fifth DFB-Pokal title and their first since 2017 courtesy of a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig, whose wait for a first major trophy goes on.

Having netted twice in Saturday's dress rehearsal - a league match which Dortmund won 3-2 - Sancho picked up where he left off, breaking the deadlock with a fantastic solo effort, cutting in off the left and curling a precise right-footed shot into the top corner with just five minutes played.

Dortmund had to absorb a lot of pressure but were devastating on the counter and Haaland - who had been carrying a knock prior to the game - doubled their advantage in the 28th-minute. After knocking over Dayot Upamecano with sheer brute strength, the Norwegian kept his composure to slide the ball past Peter Gulacsi.

And on the stroke of half-time, Sancho put the game beyond RB Leipzig, whose wait for a first-ever trophy continues - after another slick attacking move on the break. Haaland held off Upamecano as Mahmoud Dahoud released Marco Reus, who unselfishly rolled it to the Englishman and he danced past Marcel Halstenburg before slotting into an empty net.

Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann made two changes at the interval and it almost paid dividends immediately when Christopher Nkunku struck the woodwork with his first touches. And just moments after Emil Forsberg struck the post for Leipzig, Nagelsmann's side got one back through Dani Olmo's beautiful left-footed shot after being teed up by Nkunku.

But it would be Dortmund to have the final say with Haaland putting the gloss on a fine performance with his side's fourth of the evening and his 38th of the season, firing in from the edge of the box after another menacing run and pass from the excellent Sancho.

TALKING POINT - Sancho shines to ruin Nagelsmann's big night

On what was set up to be Nagelsmann's big night - the occasion where he would crown his two years at Die Roten Bullen with his first trophy as a manager and the club's first in their history - Dortmund spoiled the party.

Like they did on Saturday, Edin Terzic's men displayed a ruthless edge after producing a masterclass on the counter-attack. And at the heart of it all was Sancho, who this week has once again been strongly linked with Manchester United. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side struggled against Liverpool, the 21-year-old was ripping Leipzig to shreds with his pace, close control and composure. He is back on top form, much to the delight of Terzic, who lifted his first trophy as a manager.

The wait goes on for Nagelsmann, whose side were below-par, particularly defensively. It's hardly a display that will have impressed Bayern Munich, who the 33-year-old has agreed to join in the summer. This was an opportunity for him to get the monkey off his back ahead of his big move but in fact the result will only raise doubts amongst the Bavarian faithful.

