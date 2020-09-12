LIVE

SSV Ulm 1846 - FC Erzgebirge Aue

DFB-Pokal - 12 September 2020

DFB-Pokal – Follow the Football match between SSV Ulm 1846 and FC Erzgebirge Aue live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





