Bayern Munich suffered a huge 5-0 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday night.
Kouadio Kone scored after just two minutes, and a quickfire brace on 15 and 21 minutes - the latter a penalty - from Ramy Bensebaini, saw Gladbach 3-0 up and in complete command.
In the second half the hosts did not let up, and Breel Embolo added two more before the hour mark to complete the scoring.
The shock loss was the German champions’ widest margin of defeat in all competitive action in 43 years, when they lost 7-1 at Fortuna Dusseldorf in December 1978.
Dusseldorf were also in action, but they suffered a 3-0 loss at Hannover. Another Bundesliga side also suffered an upset as Bayer Leverkusen went down 2-1 at home to Karlsruher.
Union Berlin were able to go through with a 3-1 win at minnows SV Waldhof. Koln were 2-0 victors at VfB Stuttgart.
