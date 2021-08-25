Bayern Munich kicked off their DFB Pokal campaign with a 12-0 mauling of Bremer SV.

Eric Maxim Choupo Moting was the star turn, as he helped himself to four goals on the evening.

Choupo Moting started the rout at the Weserstadion with the opening goal on eight minutes.

Bundesliga Lewandowski strikes to earn Nagelsmann first Bundesliga win for Bayern 22/08/2021 AT 14:32

To say it opened the floodgates would be an understatement, as Bayern were 5-0 to the good at the interval - with Choupo Moting having secured the matchball with a hat-trick.

Two goals in quick succession immediately after the interval for Malik Tillman and Jamal Musiala were hammer blows to Bremer.

Leroy Sane has come under a bit of pressure from Bayern fans, and he secured a confidence-boosting goal on 65 minutes.

Bremer, who play in the fifth tier in Germany, were reduced to 10 men on 76 minutes when Ugo Mario Nobile was shown a straight red card.

Bayern were a class above with the same amount of players on the field, and with a numerical superiority they ran in four goals in the final 10 minutes to complete a remarkable win.

Transfers Guardiola rules out City bid for striker Lewandowski 20/08/2021 AT 18:06